First Coast News has learned the identity of a teen shot and killed by a Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Sunday. He is Kwame Jones, 17, according to his family.

Even though the shooting occurred four days ago, JSO has not released the teen's name.

The shooting happened at 9:20 p.m. near the area of Moncrief Road and 45th Street West, according to JSO.

An officers tried to pull over a car that was traveling in the wrong direction on Moncrief Road, according to police. Officers say they tried to pull the vehicle over but it did not stop.

The vehicle then crashed into another vehicle before eventually slamming into the base of a pedestrian bridge, JSO says.

According to police, Officer N. E. Lawson approached the vehicle and "some sort of exchange that took place" before Lawson fired several times, striking both occupants of the vehicle.

The other occupant was taken to the hospital. JSO says a rifle was found in the backseat of their car.

Kwame Jones, 17, was shot and killed by a Jacksonville Sheriff's Deputy on Jan. 5.

FCN

RELATED: 1 suspect dead, 1 critical after chase escalates to officer-involved shooting in Moncrief

RELATED: 'I just need answers': Mother of FAMU student killed by JSO officer calls for release of police body camera video