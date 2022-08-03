Woman recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday morning after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the 3600 block of Morris Avenue at 11:35 p.m. Monday for reports that a person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, JSO said.
Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews took the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The victim was responsive, police said. No weapon had been recovered as of 5:45 a.m., according to JSO.
The shooting marks the second time in two days that a woman has been the victim of gun violence in Jacksonville.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.