Woman recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday morning after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the 3600 block of Morris Avenue at 11:35 p.m. Monday for reports that a person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, JSO said.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews took the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim was responsive, police said. No weapon had been recovered as of 5:45 a.m., according to JSO.

The shooting marks the second time in two days that a woman has been the victim of gun violence in Jacksonville.