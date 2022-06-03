Neighbors react to Westside Jacksonville shooting

There have been multiple shootings in less than 48 hours here in Jacksonville, including a fatal double shooting in the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There have been multiple shootings in less than 48 hours in Jacksonville, including a fatal double shooting in the Westside involving juveniles.

“If you stay on a 103rd you already know. You hear ambulance and police sirens. That’s quite the normal," explained Quinetta Hawkins, neighbor in Forest Apartments.

Hawkins lives near the area where the incident started on the 6000 block of 103rd Street around 7:45 pm on Saturday.

Investigators believe the boys were shot after a fight broke out in a parking lot of the apartment complex.

“The only thing I saw is a bunch of cop cars, they came and circled through the apartments and then they went to that apartment complex next and then next thing I know they had the whole street blocked off down the way," said Hawkins.

Police said one boy was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was sent to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Shortly after, just down the street, officers heard another boy was suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5000 block of Moret Drive East.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

“We’re going to continue to have the same problems until our community decides to break the code of silence and turn these individuals in that are doing the shootings," said Donald Foy, president of M.A.D. D.A.D.S.