Woman hurt in apparent domestic violence shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating as an act of domestic violence.

JSO officers were called to the 300 block of Linwood Avenue for reports of a shooting incident around 7 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, an adult female, police said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews took the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO. The investigation so far has indicated that the shooting may have been a domestic incident that started at a different location, police said.

The JSO Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.