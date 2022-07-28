VIDEO: Police interview of Jacksonville football star's father, now accused of his murder

University Christian and UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed last November after a fight with his father.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six hours after police say Otis Anderson Sr. shot and killed his son, detectives begin interviewing him. It’s 3 a.m. in the morning on Nov. 30, 2021, and he doesn’t yet know his son is dead.

“I love him with all my heart,” he tells detectives. "All my heart."

Otis Anderson Jr. was beloved by many in Northeast Florida. The former University of Central Florida and University Christian football star was shot and killed last year during a fight with his father. Anderson Sr. is charged with first degree murder in his death, as well as attempted first degree murder of his wife, who was grazed by two bullets. He has pleaded not guilty.

The video of his police interview was just released by state prosecutors. Though six hours long, it’s short on details about the case, due to extensive redactions. State law prevents the release of certain content, including victim information and confessions.

In the interview, Anderson Sr. tells detectives he got in a fight with his son after a dog Anderson Jr. was caring for bit the older man. He says he got angry and the two began to argue.

“I can’t recall the exact words, to be honest with you. It just it happened so fast,” he tells detectives. “I call it 'bowing up.' I mean he got aggressive. He popped off, and I'm like, ‘Hey boy, you don’t hurt me, you don't do that.'”

Anderson said it was unlike his son to physically challenge him.

He told detectives his son was depressed about being “released from the team” -- he'd played briefly with the LA Rams’ practice squad – and was mourning the death of his grandfather. He suggested those factors may have contributed to his son’s reaction that night, which he described as disrespectful and out of character.

Still, Anderson Sr. seemed almost dazed by the shooting that followed, saying how much he loved his son, and recounting how he gave him first aid, right up until he was taken into custody.

"For me to be sitting here, this is like -- I’m pinching myself hoping it isn't true,” he said.