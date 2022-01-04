Father charged with murder of Jacksonville football star Otis Anderson Jr. enters plea of not guilty

Otis Anderson Jr. was the victim of the shooting, according to police records. He was 23.

On Tuesday, the father of a UCF football star who died in a shooting back in November in Northwest Jacksonville entered a plea of not guilty.

Otis Lee Anderson Sr. is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

He's charged in connection to the shooting of his son following an argument at a home on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Anderson Sr. was not physically in court Tuesday. After the plea of not guilty was entered, the judge passed the case to Feb.1.

Police say the shooting happened at 5201 Johnson Lake Court on Nov. 29.

Anderson Jr., class of 2017, played running back for University Christian High School in Jacksonville before going on to have a successful football career at UCF, ranking second in all-time yards per carry average in school history.

He spent training camp with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but was later cut from the practice squad, according to CBS Sports.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams offered the following statement:

“The men and women of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office join me in mourning with the Anderson family as they deal with last night’s incredible tragedy. While the investigation continues to be carried out, we would encourage everyone to keep the family in your prayers as they work through this very difficult time.”