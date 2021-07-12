Watch Live: Memorial service held for former UCF, University Christian football star Otis Anderson Jr.

Anderson Jr. played running back for University Christian High School in Jacksonville before going on to have a successful football career at UCF.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The celebration of life for a former UCF football star that was allegedly shot to death in Jacksonville by his father will be held Tuesday.

The celebration for Otis Anderson Jr. will be held at Southside Church Of God In Christ at 2179 Emerson Street, Jacksonville, starting at 11 a.m. You can watch live here starting at 11 a.m.

Anderson Jr. played running back for University Christian High School in Jacksonville before going on to have a successful football career at UCF, ranking second in all-time yards per carry average in school history.

He spent training camp with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but was later cut from the practice squad, according to CBS Sports.

Anderson Jr.'s mother, Denise Anderson, was also injured in the incident. She was treated and released at the hospital for multiple graze wounds, the police report states.