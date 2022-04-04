Jacksonville man accused of killing his son, former football star Otis Anderson Jr., will not have bond reduced

Anderson Sr.'s bond was set at just over $150,000. Last week, attorneys argued that his client posed no threat to the community and asked for his bond to be reduced.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of shooting and killing his adult son, former football star Otis Anderson Jr., in November of 2021, will not have his bond reduced, a judge ruled Monday.

Otis Lee Anderson Sr. was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder after police said he shot and killed Otis Anderson Jr. in Northwest Jacksonville.

Anderson Sr.'s bond was set at just over $150,000. Last week, attorneys argued that his client posed no threat to the community and asked for his bond to be reduced.

During the same hearing, a friend and a coworker also testified, both describing Anderson Sr. as a family man and a hard worker. His lawyer added that his wife wanted him to come home and live in their house once again.

Police say the shooting happened at 5201 Johnson Lake Court on Nov. 29. Otis Anderson Jr. was the victim of the shooting, according to police records. He was 23 years old.

Anderson Sr. has pleaded not guilty.

Anderson Jr. played running back for University Christian High School in Jacksonville and graduated in 2017. He went on to have a successful football career at UCF, ranking second in all-time yards per carry average in school history.