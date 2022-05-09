Police provide update on living victims, identify deceased victims in shooting and battery in Palatka

Two men, identified as Luther Ward, 26, and Dontae Diaz, 32, died as a result of their injuries. Two others were shot and one beaten; police say they'll be okay.

PALATKA, Fla. — The two surviving gunshot victims, as well as a person who was beaten "by a blunt object," in a violent incident at Vick's Supper Club in Palatka are recovering from their injuries, police said in an update Tuesday.

The gunshot victims were hospitalized but have been released.

Luther Ward's mother told First Coast News he leaves behind a daughter and fiancée.

On Sunday, the morning after the shooting, police told the public they had a suspect and were working on locating him.