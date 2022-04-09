Police: Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club

Officials responded to a deadly shooting at Vick's Supper Club in Palatka on Saturday night. Two victims are dead and two are in critical condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting.

Officials responded to a reported shooting with four victims. Two of those people have since died, according to the Palatka Police Department. The other two victims remain in critical condition.

Investigators said they do have a suspect and are working to track them down. The shooting stemmed from an argument, officials believe. Several vehicles with bullet holes are being processed.

Putnam County officials requested help from surrounding counties because so many ambulances were sent to the scene of the shooting.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is at the scene providing assistance to the Palatka Police Department.

No further information was immediately available. This is an active investigation.