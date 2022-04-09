Family identifies 26-year-old father as man who died after 4 were shot in Palatka

Four people were shot and one was beaten with a blunt object at Vick’s Supper Club in Palatka Saturday night, police said. Luther Ward Jr. was one of two who died.

A 26-year-old truck driver has been identified by his mother as one of two victims in a deadly shooting at Vick's Supper Club in Palatka.

In addition to the two killed, three were seriously injured Saturday night, when four people were shot and one was "beaten with a blunt object," according to police. The violence reportedly erupted after an argument.

Luther Ward Jr. had just turned 26 in May, his mother said. He leaves behind a daughter and fiancée, as well as four siblings.

"What I want people to know most about him, is that he was a hard worker, he loved having a good time, he loved to travel," she said.

Police said Saturday they were working to apprehend a suspect. Ward's mother says she wants justice.

"My family just asks for prayer and that justice would be served and that they find the individual or individuals who caused all this and they would be prosecuted, because they took my child, they took my grandchild's father," she said.

All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said.

Investigators said they do have a suspect and are working to track them down. The shooting stemmed from an argument, officials believe. Several vehicles with bullet holes are being processed.

Putnam County officials requested help from surrounding counties because so many ambulances were sent to the scene of the shooting.