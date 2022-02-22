Police identify father of four gunned down in Jacksonville Beach, no arrests made

Police say Jared Galen Bridegan, 33, was found shot to death near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood, in a wooded area.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has released the name and photo of the father of four who was killed last week in front of his toddler.

Police say Jared Galen Bridegan, 33, was found shot to death near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood, in a wooded area.

Police say Bridegan was gunned down in front of his two-year-old daughter and died at the scene.

First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who committed this crime. If you have any information, we encourage you to call police or First Coast Crime Stoppers.

During a Friday news conference, police urged the public to give them a call if they were traveling in the area of The Sanctuary neighborhood between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Even if that person believes they did not see anything, police are still asking for a phone call.

Sgt. Tonya Tater says motorists or passerbys who can report "seeing nothing" in the area of Jacksonville Drive and Sanctuary Way North is also important to help establish a timeline of events.

"Even if you don't live here, even if you didn't see anything, please call," she said. You can contact Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661

Additionally, police say they are no longer working to locate a black SUV that was involved. Tator says investigators were able to determine the vehicle belonged to the victim and have the car in impound.

United States Customs and Border Protection was on the scene Friday, which Tator was asked about during the news conference.

She said the agency and its dogs were "kind enough to help" them perform an article search, and that the agency was not directly related to the case

On Wednesday night, officers say they responded to a shooting call just after 8 p.m. in the area of Jacksonville Drive and Sanctuary Way North. When they arrived, they found the man with one or more gunshot wounds and the toddler uninjured.

Police say they are limited on what information they are able to release, but are asking the public for information or home video involving a black SUV.

Specifically, police are looking for video that recorded around 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 pm. on 15th Street South, Fairway Lane or America Avenue.

Neighbors tell First Coast News the shooting happened on a one way street out of the neighborhood directly on to the highway.