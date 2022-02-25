Why is the ATF involved in the shooting death of a Jacksonville Beach father?

Bridegan, 33, was found shot to death near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood, in a wooded area last Thursday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Why is The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigating the father of four gunned down in Jacksonville Beach?

It's a question many people had on their minds after ATF announced it was offering a separate reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Jared Bridegan in front of his toddler last week.

The ATF reward is in addition to the $8,000 First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering.

In a news release, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department clarified that ATF's involvement is not because Bridegan was a federal agent.

"ATF is a law enforcement agency in the United States’ Department of Justice and like the other agencies previously mentioned as providing us assistance, they have resources that smaller agencies do not always have," said Jacksonville Beach Police Sgt. Tonya Tator.

"Again, it is not uncommon for additional agencies to assist with investigations, particularly when they offer different resources. The ultimate goal of all agencies is to work together to solve crimes."

Tator was asked a similar question last week when K9s with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were seen sweeping the scene of the crime.

She said the agency was kind enough to help them search for evidence with use of the animals.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has been working with Federal Agencies such as ATF, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and also The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on this case.

You can reach the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.