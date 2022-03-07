Reward increased in shooting death of Jacksonville Beach father

Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed in front of his toddler in mid-February, in a wooded area near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood.

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a father of four last month in Jacksonville Beach is now $18,000, according to the Jax Beach Police Department.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed in front of his toddler in mid-February, in a wooded area near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood. A few days after his death, First Coast Crime Stoppers announced a reward of $8,000 for information in the case, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms offering up an additional $5,000.

Now, the Crime Stoppers Reward has increased to $13,000.

"If you have any information on this crime we encourage you to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department or First Coast Crime Stoppers," JBPD said in a news release announcing the increased reward.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who might have been traveling in the area of The Sanctuary neighborhood between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Even people who did not see anything are asked to call, police said, because reports of "seeing nothing" can help establish a timeline of events.

Police have been working with federal agencies including ATF, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on the investigation.