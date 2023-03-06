Update | Suspect in stabbing at Ponte Vedra shopping center was teenager, witnesses say

A mother and daughter who are friends with two of the victims say a teenager entered Mr. Chubby's Wings and pursued them.

An update on this story can be read here.

Witnesses say a teenage boy stabbed a mother and daughter, as well as a man who tried to intervene, at Mr. Chubby's Wings in Ponte Vedra around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested in the incident. St. Johns County Fire Rescue and SJCSO confirmed that four patients were taken to the hospital from the scene. They were not able to confirm the condition of the injured people at this time.

“She’s like my soulmate as a sister, per se, as a friend," said Casey Estep, who is friends with the victims.

It’d been a while since Casey Estep and her daughter Cloey Criggall had seen their softball friends on the First Coast.

So, they figured they’d take a two hour drive over for a beach day and to grab a quick bite afterward.

They’d had a fun day until Estep noticed somebody who caught her attention.

“I saw a boy get up that had the same school logo on, I was like, ‘Oh, he must go to the same school,'" said Estep. "They were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to go.’”

They asked for the check and tried to quietly leave, but before Estep could finish cashing out, she says the boy took off running toward the other three in the parking lot.

“She did what any mother would and put herself in harm’s way," said Estep.

Estep says two men tried to break it up and got the knife away.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says four people were injured, one was life flighted in a helicopter and another was taken in a trauma unit.

Estep and Criggall weren’t hurt, but they’re left hoping their best friends will be ok.

“We tried doing the best thing, which was leaving, and it didn’t end the way we wanted it to," said Criggall.