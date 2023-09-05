Two years later: Ceremony being held for Tristyn Bailey in St. Johns County

Tristyn Bailey, 13, was murdered on May 9, 2021. Her family and friends are now focusing on carrying on her legacy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community is expected to gather in St. Johns County Tuesday night to remember and reflect on the life of a teen killed exactly two years ago.

Tristyn Bailey, 13, was murdered on May 9, 2021. Now that Aiden Fucci has been sentenced to life in prison for the crime, her parents are focused on carrying on her legacy.

The '2nd Annual Tristan Bailey Strong' remembrance ceremony will be held Tuesday night at Veteran's Park, located at 1332 Veterans Parkway in St. Johns from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This comes on the same day that Fucci's mother appeared in court on for a hearing regarding an evidence tampering charge.

Crystal Smith is accused of washing blood out of her son Fucci’s jeans the morning after he stabbed Bailey 114 times. Investigators said they found Bailey's blood in the drain.

Smith has pleaded not guilty.

Statement from 'The Bailey 7':

"On this extremely difficult day, the second anniversary of our daughter’s and sister’s death, we attended a court hearing on the case against Crystal Smith. It was antagonizing to say the least, and anger ridden as she has continuously failed to take responsibility.

We were hoping that a plea deal would be reached. This obviously would be a benefit to our family so that we can take our next step forward in focusing on the life and legacy of Tristyn. We also strongly feel this would benefit the community, particularly the children who have had to endure these years of lost innocence replay over and over in their mind.