Teen killer Aiden Fucci appealing life sentence

Before the trial, Fucci's attorney tried to bar the psychologist from testifying, but the judge agreed to allow it. Now, Fucci is contesting that decision.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST JOHNS, Fla. — The video attached to this story is a raw video of Dr. Gregory Pritchard's testimony in the Aiden Fucci case.

Aiden Fucci is challenging his life sentence for the murder of his classmate.

In March, Fucci was sentenced for the murder of Tristyn Bailey, who was 13 years old when he stabbed her over 100 times.

In a court filing Wednesday, Fucci’s attorney, Rosemarie Peoples, says the judge in his case got it wrong when he allowed a psychologist to testify about Fucci’s bad behavior behind bars. It asks a state appeals court to review the judge’s decision.

Peoples filed a motion before the trial to prevent testimony from Pritchard.

She said that any testimony that Pritchard may introduce about Fucci's behavior in jail should be omitted. These "bad acts" would bias the judge in deciding Fucci's sentence, she argued.

However, Judge Lee Smith denied the motion and allowed Pritchard to testify.