Judge expecting quick trial, possible delay in Aiden Fucci's mom's case

Jury selection for Crystal Smith's trial is set to begin Monday, May 17. If a jury is not found, the trial will be pushed back to the following Monday.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — The trial for teen killer Aiden Fucci's mother could be delayed, depending on if the court is able to choose a fair and impartial jury next Monday.

The brutal murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, which Fucci committed when he was 14, made headlines around the country -- and overseas. His mother, Crystal Smith, stands accused of evidence tampering, for washing his jeans after the slaying.

The court will be tasked with finding six jurors and two alternates who do not know about the case, out of a field of 50.

If a jury cannot be found, the trial will be delayed until the following Monday, May 22.

The trial is expected to last one day, but could possibly go into a second day.