Two shootings overnight in Jacksonville, one fatal

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported two shootings between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday night.

One of the victims died after being taken to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire Rescue, where life-saving measures failed, police said.

The fatal shooting took place at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night at the 10700 block of Pine Estates Road. The victim was an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. JSO did not have any other details at the time and is looking for suspects.

The second shooting reported by JSO occured at 11 p.m. Monday night when a male in his 30s was shot at the 1400 block of West 21st Street, police said. This incident is being investigated by aggravated battery detectives.