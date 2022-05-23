Two Las Vegas fugitives wanted for murder surrender in Jacksonville

Michael Overton and Christine Schultz turned themselves in to the FBI office in Jacksonville Monday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI of Jacksonville has released an update regarding two fugitives who were wanted for murder due to their alleged involvement in a deadly Las Vegas home invasion case.

Michael Overton, 31, and Christine Schultz, 21, surrendered to the Jacksonville office Monday morning, the FBI said.

The suspects were announced as Wanted by the FBI on May 18. FBI Jacksonville defers to FBI Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Metro PD for the release of any additional details related to this case, the update said.

The case stems from a 'targeted robbery" which took place around 2:10 p.m. on Friday, March 25, when a 24-year-old woman was killed during a shootout with suspects, as reported by Las Vegas NBC affiliate, KSNV-TV.

After the gunfire exchange, one suspect, Kamari Oliver, drove away, later being taken into custody by Metro police.

Police say that the body of a Hispanic woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds. She resided with her boyfriend - in his forties.

According to the boyfriend, he saw a white Mercedes-Benz at the residence with three Black men leaving the home. The men fled in the Mercedes, as reported by KSNV-TV.

The boyfriend said he chased their car and later rammed into it. The passengers and the driver exited the car and a shooting occurred, according to police.

Police say the three suspects fled in different directions and they believe that the deceased woman exchanged gunfire with the three men during the incident.

Background from May 18:

NOW: the @FBILasVegas is offering a new $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of

Christine Schultz & Michael Overton. They are wanted in connection to an armed robbery that left a woman dead in March.

DO NOT APPROACH: contact your local police department w/ info pic.twitter.com/zC3QAdWOZU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 18, 2022

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips leading to the arrest of Michael Overton. Overton is wanted in connection to an open murder w/deadly weapon, kidnapping first degree, robbery w/deadly weapon & burglary w/weapon. To learn more: https://t.co/JpSLypfaXo pic.twitter.com/cxZKgSFI69 — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) May 18, 2022