Arrests made in murder case where Jacksonville man drove himself to the hospital, then died

The man drove himself to the hospital on May 15, dying just minutes afterward.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were arrested in connection with a Jacksonville murder where a man drove himself to the hospital, dying minutes later of gunshot wounds.

At the time, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he had been shot at the 3600 block of Kirkpatrick Circle.

Homicide detectives identified and arrested three suspects who JSO says arrived at the victim’s location in an attempt to rob him before shooting him multiple times.

JSO announced the arrests Monday, eight days after the man's death.

Tarek Randolph, 24, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sydney Nicole Buhl, 22, was charged with attempted armed robbery.