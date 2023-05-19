Two men indicted for multiple charges, including murder by Duval County grand jury

State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced the indictments of two Jacksonville men charged with murder, amongst other charges on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville men were indicted Thursday on first-degree murder charges in two separate, unrelated cases by a Duval County grand jury, according to State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

Robert Fields, who was 42 at the time of his arrest, is charged with first-degree murder, burglary of a dwelling, arson and grand theft auto. Fields murdered a man in a home on Jacksonville's Eastside at the end of August 2022. The victim, 41-year-old Marc Tilly, was working on renovations at the home on East 24th Street where his body was found.

The investigation into the case, revealed that Fields murdered Tilly by strangulation, after he was found tied up with an extension cord and with a bag around his head and neck. The incident report also said that there was evidence that Tilly was beaten with a hammer and later determined, Fields' blood was found on the hammer. Police said Tilly's body was found with burns as well, with evidence pointing toward the fire being a result of arson.

Days after the crime, records obtained from law enforcement indicate that detectives found surveillance video of Fields driving Tilly's car after his death. The surveillance footage showed investigators, Fields being at an Exxon gas station on North Main Street twice at separate times with the stolen car.

When officers arrested Fields, the arrest report stated he had the keys to the house where Tilly's body was found and "visible blood stains" on his shoes. There was also blood found on the driver's side of the car.