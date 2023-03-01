Jacksonville man accused of strangling, bludgeoning victim and burning body pleads not guilty

Roderick Fields was accused of grand theft auto after he allegedly stole a murder victim's car. He's now charged with that man's brutal murder, pleading not guilty.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of brutally killing another man, burning his body and stealing his car entered a plea of not-guilty on all counts Tuesday.

At the time of his arrest, Roderick Fields, 42, was accused of grand theft auto, but his charges were later upgraded to murder, arson, abuse of a dead body and evidence tampering. He was arraigned on those charges at Tuesday's hearing.

Fields is accused of killing 41-year-old Marc Tilly.

Reports and co-workers said Tilly was working on renovations at the home where his body was found.

Records show that detectives found surveillance video of Fields driving Tilly's car after his death. Fields was not charged with the murder at that time.

An arrest report for Fields shows that Tilly died of asphyxiation. He was found tied up with an extension cord with a bag around his head and neck.

The report says that there was evidence that Tilly was beaten with a hammer in three locations and Fields' blood was found on the hammer.