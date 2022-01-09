Man arrested in connection with murder at a home under renovation on Jacksonville’s Eastside

Roderick Fields, 41, was seen in car the victim was using, carrying keys to the house where the body was found Tuesday, according to arrest report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Roderick Fields, 41, has been arrested in connection with a murder on Jacksonville’s Eastside, according to his arrest report.

A man doing renovations at a home on East 24th Street was found dead in that home Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, Fields was seen Saturday night in the car used by the victim. Detectives used law enforcement's Vigilant License Plate Reader system, which scanned the tag number twice Saturday night. Detectives then obtained video footage from a nearby Exxon gas station that same night.

Fields was seen at the gas station around 7:10 p.m. Saturday and then again at 8:40 p.m. in the victim's car. The report said Field was seen paying for something and then filling up a can of gas at the gas pump. An arson K-9 alerted detectives to the presence of an accelerant in the home the body was found in during the investigation.

According to the victim's co-worker, the victim texted his boss for the last time Saturday night around five p.m. A friend said the victim's roommate called his boss Tuesday morning when he didn't come home this past weekend. The boss then checked the home they were renovating and found him dead inside.

According to the report, when officers found Roderick, he was seen taking shoes from the vehicle. He was also carrying keys to the house where the body was found, the report said.

The report said officers took a pair of shoes from Fields that had "visible blood stains." Blood was also found throughout the driver's compartment of the car, the report said.

Fields is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, and is being held on a $250,003 bond. The report said Fields did confess to stealing the car. He has not been charged with murder in the case. His next court date is September 21, 2022.

According to records from the Florida Department of Corrections, Fields just got out of prison July 29, 2022 after serving nearly four years on cocaine sale, manufacture and deliver charges. He was in prison from Oct. 20, 2014-Aug. 2, 2016 on robbery and aggravated battery charges.

His extensive criminal history dates back to the 1990s and includes violent offenses. In his arrest report, Fields is listed as currently homeless.

JSO said Tuesday the body was in such a state when they responded to the home they couldn't initially identify if it was a man or a woman.

First Coast News has since independently confirmed the victim was a man. First Coast News isn't identifying him by name yet because it's not clear if all of his family has been notified of his death.

Friends of the victim also said he was a father and always reliable.

He was a registered nurse who recently moved back to Florida after living in North Carolina. They said his phone, car and wallet were missing Tuesday.

According to the incident report, first responders found the victim on the floor of the bathroom. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine a cause of death.