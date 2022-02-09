Victim in Jacksonville murder's body was found bludgeoned and burned; new report shows he suffocated

The man who was found driving the victim's car and arrested for auto theft has now been arrested on charges of murder, arson, abuse of a dead body and more.

A new report reveals graphic details in the murder of 41-year-old Marc Tilly, the victim in a murder on Jacksonville's Eastside at the end of August.

Reports and co-workers said Tilly was working on renovations at the home where his body was found.

Roderick Fields, 42, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle days after the crime -- records show that detectives found surveillance video of Fields driving Tilly's car after his death. Fields was not charged with the murder at that time.

His charges have now been changed to murder, arson, abuse of a dead body, evidence tampering and grand theft auto.

An arrest report for Fields shows that Tilly died of asphyxiation. He was found tied up with an extension cord with a bag around his head and neck.

The report says that there was evidence that Tilly was beaten with a hammer in three locations and Fields' blood was found on the hammer.

At the time of his death, documents released by police said that Tilly's body was found with burns with an extension cord around his neck. There was evidence of a fire at the home he was found in, and evidence revealed that the fire was likely a result of arson.

Fields is set to be arraigned on the new charges on Jacksonville court on December 29.