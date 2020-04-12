Two men arrested, charged with murder in connection to Moncrief killing

On Nov. 23 officers were dispatched to the area of 4300 Moncrief Road West in reference to an individual who had been shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Moncrief area last week.

Cornell Williams, 36, and Victor Williams, 31, were arrested Wednesday by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to JSO, on Nov.23 officers were dispatched to the area of 4300 Moncrief Road West in reference to an individual who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was taken to a nearby hospital. That person later died, according to JSO.

First Coast News has requested more information about this incident and subsequent arrests.