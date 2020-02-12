The two men were taken into custody in a business district in Jacksonville, Florida.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men believed to have been involved a fatal November shooting have been returned to the Palmetto State from Florida, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 21-year-old Davion Jones and 18-year-old Kelleyon Key, both of Blackville, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Barnwell man.

The two men were taken into custody in a business district in Jacksonville, Fla. after U.S. Marshals and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators developed information of their whereabouts, officials say.

“Anyone who thinks they can run far enough away needs to keep on looking over their shoulder,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “You may not see us, but we’re right behind you.”

Ravenell says a 911 call was received on November 4 reporting a vehicle off the roadway near Cavalry Church Road near Neeses. The caller said the driver of the vehicle had suffered what appeared to be an injury to the upper body. That injury was later determined to be a gunshot wound, according to the report.

Passing motorists told investigators that they had seen the victim’s Kia on the property of nearby Lebanon United Methodist Church earlier. They said they saw a black male with long dreadlocks exit a green or blue Jeep Cherokee parked beside the KIA. After the subject approached the vehicle, there was some type of altercation resulting in the victim speeding away before crashing into a fire hydrant across the road.

Security video provided by members of the church depicts the scenario described by the witnesses.

“We received a tip about a week after this incident identifying both of these individuals and the vehicle,” Ravenell said. “We can’t thank that person enough for their courage in doing so.”