Two kids shot in Westside apartment were asleep in their beds at time of shooting

Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a press conference Wednesday that the children were asleep in bed when a single bullet struck both of them, killing the 6-year-old.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released more details about a triple shooting that happened at a Jacksonville apartment complex Wednesday morning leaving a 6-year-old boy dead.



Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Hollybrook Homes Apartments. A 29-year-old man and 12-year-old girl were injured, and a 6-year-old boy was left dead.

First Coast News learned Wednesday night, that the 29-year-old victim in the shooting wasn’t supposed to be on this property, he was trespassing.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

First Coast News is hearing from neighbors and law enforcement sources that the three victims were all related. However, police are not revealing the relations due to laws surrounding identification of minors.

Ciara Sockwell, who lives in the apartment where the shooting occurred, said she heard the gunshots

“It’s depressing, it’s discouraging, and it’s scary to be honest," said Sockwell. “It’s just sad, but I feel a lot of this could have been prevented."

Hollybrook Homes Apartments does have security, but there was no one on duty at the time of the shooting, which happened outside of scheduled routines, according to the company’s vice president.

“We are taking every step possible as a private entity, to ensure the folks here are safe. We have been in constant contact all morning with property ownership and property management we are taking very aggressive steps to amp up the coverage that we have here," said Proteus Protective Services Vice President Sean Saunders.

Those steps include walking students from the bus to their apartments. Only allowing residents with photos ID on to the property, and having a dedicated security guard on site for the time being.

For residents, the focus right now is protecting the children.