Triple shooting at Jacksonville apartment complex leaves 6-year-old boy dead

JSO says a man and 12-year-old girl were identified as the two other individuals who were shot in which they're both in life-threatening condition Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A triple shooting that happened at a Jacksonville apartment complex Wednesday morning, left a 6-year-old boy dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

In a briefing held at 7:15 a.m., JSO's Assistant Chief Stronko says around 1:47 a.m., patrol officers responded to the Hollybrook Homes Apartments, located at 104 King St., in reference to a call about a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found three individuals shot - a 29-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl, along with the 6-year-old boy.

Stronko says all three victims were taken to a local hospital where the 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead, and the man and 12-year-old girl remain in life-threatening condition.

Witnesses told police that they describe seeing a person of interest as a "Black male with a light complexion." JSO says the person of interest fled the apartment complex on foot following the shooting.

Stronko says JSO's detectives will be conducting interviews with the victims and witnesses as an investigation is ongoing for the incident. He also says due to Marsy's Law, police are not able to say whether if the victims and person of interest were related or not.