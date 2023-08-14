Police: 9-year-old shoots 6-year-old in the head on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 9-year-old child shot a 6-year-old child in the head at a home on Shady Pine Court on Jacksonville's Westside.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded at 2:47 p.m. Monday after a shooting was reported at the home.
The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Police say an adult was inside the home at the time. The adult is being questioned by officers at this time.
There is no criminal violence involved in this case, police say.
An investigation into this incident is ongoing.