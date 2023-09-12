Police: 8-year-old accidently shot by gun inside burning trash bin

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the 8-year-old boy was shot while standing next to a burning trash can that had two melting firearms inside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 8-year-old is recovering after he was shot by a gun that was inside a trash bin that caught fire, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 3:44 p.m. Monday, officers were notified about a child that was brought to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Upon arrival they found an 8-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, according to police. The child's injures were non-life-threatening. Officers then responded to a residence on the 8900 block of Devonshire Boulevard, where the shooting happened.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed several child and their grandmother were in the backyard of the residence cleaning up. While the group was cleaning, a burn barrel was filled with trash and set on fire, police say.

The 8-year-old was standing near the bin when he was shot. The family also reported hearing two more gunshots when they were driving to take the child to the hospital.

After canvasing the area, police discovered two firearms in the bin that were burned and partially melted under other trash.

Police say the incident appears to be accidental and negligent, with no sign of malicious intent.

JSO says Violent Crime Investigators and Crime Scene Detectives are still investigating.