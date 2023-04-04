Texas man arrested after deputies say he coerced Nassau County child into sending him explicit pictures

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper announced the arrest of 19-year-old Charles Grant Leonard of Texas.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Texas man has been arrested after deputies say he used an electronic device to coerce a Nassau County minor into sending him explicit pictures and videos.

Deputies say Leonard is accused of using an electronic device to coerce a minor into sending him explicit pictures and videos.

Deputies say the suspect began messaging the victim, a minor who lives in Nassau County back on Nov. 26 after the victim received a cell phone. The victim downloaded a game called “Rec Room” and was messaged by Leonard who then told the victim to communicate via Snapchat, so they could talk.

Deputies say the suspect asked for videos of the victim shirtless as well as videos of private parts and videos of the victim using the bathroom.

On Dec. 1, an investigation began into the online solicitation and child pornography of a juvenile. There were multiple photos sent to the suspect’s Snapchat account and phone number. A local CPT Forensic Interview was conducted with the victim who stated that the suspect asked the victim to “play a game,” in order to coerce the victim into sending sexually explicit photographs.

The suspect was also posing as a 12-year-old girl and did not disclose to the victim that he was actually a 19-year-old male. Detectives traveled to Texas to make the arrest after a search warrant was issued and served on April 3, 2023.

The suspect’s phone was searched and other images of child sexual abuse material were located.