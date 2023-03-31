Woman arrested at Bunnell massage parlor for offering sexual acts for money, police say

Police say after 30 minutes of a standard, lawful massage, the therapist offered to perform an unlawful sex act in exchange for money.

BUNNELL, Fla. — (First Coast News is not naming the woman arrested due to the misdemeanor status of her charge)

A woman has been arrested after a criminal investigation into a Bunnell massage parlor.

The Bunnell Police Department says it received an anonymous complaint regarding unlawful sexual activity occurring at Royal Massage, located at 4601 E. Moody Blvd.

In coordination with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit, Bunnell police launched a criminal investigation into the business and its activities.

On Friday, an undercover operative entered the business for a massage. Police say after 30 minutes of a standard, lawful massage, the therapist offered to perform an unlawful sex act in exchange for money.

Police say the undercover operative provided cash, which Zhao accepted. Shortly after, other undercover agents of the Bunnell Police Department and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, who were monitoring the transaction, moved in and arrested Zhao.

Police say a check of Zhao’s background does not indicate any prior arrests for this type of offense, and she denied being a victim of human trafficking.

Zhao was booked into the Flagler County Inmate Facility on one count of prostitution, a 1st degree misdemeanor, with a bond of $500.

The Florida Department of Health, which licenses massage businesses and massage therapists, was notified of the arrest.