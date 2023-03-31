Former 'Bachelorette' contestant faces child pornography charges

Joshua Tylerbest, 27, is facing charges for possession of child sexual abuse materials in Miami-Dade County. He appeared on Katie Thurston's season of Bachelorette.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former 'Bachelorette' contestant was arrested in Miami, Florida, according to records. Joshua Tylerbest, 27, is facing charges for possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Tylerbest was arrested in February and faces 15 child sexual abuse materials charges. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond, according to court records.

An investigation was opened into Tylerbest after 50 images and videos were uploaded to a Google account registered in his name. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the account and found personal photos of Tylerbest along with child pornography, according to his arrest report.

When Tylerbest was arrested, his phone was taken by investigators. A preliminary search of his phone revealed 15 files which fit the criteria for child sexual abuse materials, according to the Tylerbest's arrest report. Many of the files involved children under the age of 10-years-old, some of them depicting the abuse of infants.

He will return to court in June, as reported by NBC News.

Tylerbest appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2021. He was eliminated on Week 4. His bio from Season 17 described him as an IT Consultant from Miami.

Tylerbest graduated from the University of Florida, according to his LinkedIn profile.