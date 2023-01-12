Teen accused of murdering 3-year-old girl he was babysitting pleads to lesser charge

Johnathan Godwin was 14 when he was charged with murdering a child he was babysitting in August 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Murder charges were dropped Thursday against a teenager charged with killing a 3-year-old toddler when he was just 14.

Johnathan Godwin was released from custody after being held since August 2019, when the 3-year-old girl he was babysitting was found beaten to death.

As part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors, Godwin pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child neglect and was sentenced as a youthful offender.

He must serve six years of probation with a number of special conditions. Among them, he must complete high school or obtain a GED, stay employed or in school, participate in mentoring programs and job training, and live with a parent until he is 18.

He can also have no contact with minors and may not babysit.