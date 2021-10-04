Teen charged with setting six fires in Palm Coast Friday night

The six fires happened in five places: Birchwood Drive, Big Dipper Lane, Burgundy Place, Burrell Place and two fires on Big Horn Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager for allegedly setting six fires in the Palm Coast area Friday night.

Each of the fires started in wooded lots and spread quickly, even coming close to some homes, according to the FCSO.

The six fires were in five different locations:

Birchwood Drive

Big Dipper Lane

Burgundy Place

Burrell Place

Two fires on Big Horn Drive

The fire on Burgundy Place caused damage to the fence of a home on Burrell Place, the sheriff's office said. There was also damage to wooded areas and lots. There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the fires.

Witnesses and surveillance video helped identify a teenage girl as a suspect, the FCSO said. When deputies found the girl on Burbank Drive, they found she had a lighter in her hands.

“It is a miracle that no homes were damaged as a result of this reckless behavior,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This young lady needs a lot of help and since DJJ released her back into the same environment that allowed this behavior, I hope she does not do it again and instead gets the help she needs. Thank you to our hard-working deputies and the witnesses who saw what was happening and called us immediately and thank you to the Palm Coast Fire Department for working hard to put out the fires.”