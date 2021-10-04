Head-on hit-and-run crash leaves Middleburg woman fighting for her life

CLAY COUNTY, Florida — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Clay County.
A GMC Yukon was traveling west on County Road 218 when it crossed over the center line and collided with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma at about 12:20 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
First responders took the driver of the Tacoma to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Yukon fled the scene and was not identified by the FHP.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the Florida Highway Patrol at (904)-694-4000.