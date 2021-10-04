Head-on hit-and-run crash leaves Middleburg woman fighting for her life

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the Florida Highway Patrol at (904)-694-4000.

CLAY COUNTY, Florida — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Clay County.

A GMC Yukon was traveling west on County Road 218 when it crossed over the center line and collided with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma at about 12:20 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

First responders took the driver of the Tacoma to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Yukon fled the scene and was not identified by the FHP.