Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Orange Park

The southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard were blocked as crews investigated and cleared the scene.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Orange Park.

At about 2:15 a.m., Honda Civic was traveling south on Blanding Boulevard approaching Wells Lane. Meanwhile, a pedestrian, identified as a 33-year-old Orange Park man, was standing on the concrete median of Blanding Blvd. trying to cross to the other side of the street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

As the man attempted to cross the road, the Civic tried to avoid him, but the front left part of the car hit him. The man was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash, the FHP said.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The driver of the Civic was not hurt in the crash, according to the FHP.