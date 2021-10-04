Large fire breaks out at St. Johns County landfill

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Several crews in St. Johns County worked to put a large fire overnight at a landfill on St. Mark's Pond Road.
Three engines, two tankers and one battalion all responded to the fire at the landfill, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.
The employees of the landfill worked alongside firefighters to help extinguish the flames. Because some of the material on fire were "deep-seated," landfill personnel had to use equipment to move some of the material that was on fire around and cover it with dirt.
There are no reports of any injuries associated with the fire.