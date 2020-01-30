The teenager charged with killing a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K9 pled guilty to all six charges against him last month.

Jhamel Paskel, who was just 17 at the time of the crime, is being charged as an adult for two counts of armed kidnapping, armed robbery and killing a police dog.

Paskel was scheduled to be in court for sentencing Thursday but that date has since been rescheduled.

On Sept. 30, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed carjacking and kidnapping at the 7-Eleven gas station on Lem Turner Road.

JSO says Paskel ran from the car and K-9 Fang was sent out after him.

Police say Paskel shot and killed Fang and continued to run, but was caught by officers who had set up a perimeter.