Suspect arrested, charged with woman's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend, according to a JSO news release.
The shooting happened Saturday at about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took the victim to the hospital where she later died, JSO said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Following an investigation, detectives determined the victim got into an argument with the suspect, 23-year-old Lorenzo Stephan Ivy. At some point during the argument, Ivy shot the victim, police said.
JSO arrested Ivy and charged him with second-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon.