JSO: Woman killed in shooting near Hogan's Creek area, 2 individuals detained for questioning

JSO detained two individuals who were inside the house with the victim for questioning. They have not been named suspects.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a shooting Saturday morning near the Hogan's Creek area of Jacksonville, according the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West 18th Street in Jacksonville for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

First responders took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.