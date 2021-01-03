Breaking: Gov. DeSantis opens up vaccines to teachers, first responders over 50

Some K-12 school employees, sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters are now able to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday officially expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to individuals 50 years of age and older in certain professions.

This opens up the vaccination priority group in Florida to:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 65 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

In addition to hospital providers, physicians licensed under chapters 458 and 459, Florida Statutes, may also vaccinate persons whom they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Advanced practice registered nurses under chapter 464, Florida Statutes, and pharmacists licensed under chapter 465, Florida Statutes, may vaccinate persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Such physician determinations shall include a statement that the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria established by a form prescribed by the Florida Department of Health.