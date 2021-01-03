x
JFRD responding to house fire in Jacksonville Heights area

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire is under control.
Credit: MRaust
Abstract photos of a fire truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a house fire in the Jacksonville Heights area of the city.

When firefighters arrived on the scene in the 6400 block of Sierra Drive, the department reported a heavy fire, according to the JFRD Twitter.

Firefighters have searched the house and said it was clear.

The fire is under control, according to the JFRD.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and a child.

First Coast News will update this story as more information becomes available.