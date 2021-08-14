Woman injured in late Friday night shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a late Friday night shooting on the Westside.
At about 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at 6983 103rd Street in the Cedar Hills area. When officers arrived, they found a female victim who had a gunshot wound in the leg, according to the JSO.
First responders took the female to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators believe the victim was shot following an argument between her, a male she knew and an unknown male. It is unclear who was the target of the shooter.
Police detained a male following the shooting but it is unknown if he is a suspect in the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904)-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You may also email the JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.