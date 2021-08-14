Woman injured in late Friday night shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

The shooting happened some time before 11:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of 103rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a late Friday night shooting on the Westside.

At about 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at 6983 103rd Street in the Cedar Hills area. When officers arrived, they found a female victim who had a gunshot wound in the leg, according to the JSO.

First responders took the female to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the victim was shot following an argument between her, a male she knew and an unknown male. It is unclear who was the target of the shooter.

Police detained a male following the shooting but it is unknown if he is a suspect in the shooting, police said.