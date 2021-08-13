Woman charged in deadly drive-by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but investigators believe the woman did know the victim, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a 28-year-old woman in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting that took place last month.

Police say Dawn Browning, 28, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

On June 21, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 1300 block of Dunn Avenue in reference to a reported shooting.

JSO says upon arrival, a Black man was found suffering with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the torso. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Investigators believe the man was walking through a parking lot when a white female pulled alongside him in a dark red or burgundy sedan and shot at the man, police said.

The female left the scene in an unknown direction.

The JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and began their respective investigations into the shooting death.

On June 22, Browning was located and detained in Cobb County, Georgia.

JSO Homicide Detectives traveled to Marietta and interviewed her. Police say following the interview, an arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder was obtained.

On August 11, the suspect was extradited back to Jacksonville, where she was booked into the Duval County Jail on the outstanding arrest warrant.