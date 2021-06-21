Jacksonville police investigate shooting near Northside Popeye's

A witness called First Coast News and reported a heavy police presence at the Popeye's on Dunn Avenue. The caller said the area was taped off with crime scene tape.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting on the city's Northside.

Police said it happened at 1300 Dunn Ave. sometime before 3:30 p.m. That's near the Highland Square shopping center and Publix.

JSO is set to give an update on the investigation surrounding the shooting at 4:10 p.m.

A witness called First Coast News and reported a heavy police presence at the Popeye's on Dunn Avenue, which is in the same block as the address provided by JSO. The caller said the area was taped off with red and white crime scene tape.

First Coast News will be at the JSO briefing this afternoon. You can watch it live below at 4:10.