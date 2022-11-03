Starke man sentenced for role in 2020 murder-for-hire plot involving 19-year-old

Police say Demetrius Wilson was planning to kill a witness who was scheduled to testify against him.

STARKE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story)

A man was sentenced to 45 years behind bars Thursday for his role in a 2020 murder-for-hire plot in Starke, according to police.

The Starke Police Department says Demetrius Wilson, 28, was found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first degree murder for his involvement in the shooting death of 19-year-old Blake Williams on July 10, 2020.

The Starke Police Department says Williams was shot and killed in the area of 730 Old Lawtey Road by another man, Marcus Whitfield, who in February 2022, was convicted of 2nd degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Police say evidence collected during the investigation showed that Whitfield had been hired by Wilson to kill Williams.

Police say the officers and investigators of the Starke Police Department worked closely with the State Attorney’s Office in this case and "are happy that they were able to achieve justice in a tragic case that resulted in the senseless taking of a young life."

Starke police say the investigation began when officers received information that a jail inmate, Wilson, was planning to kill a witness who was scheduled to testify against him.

Police say, at the time, Wilson was incarcerated in the Bradford County Jail for his involvement in the July 2020 murder of Blake Williams.

SPD says Demetrius Wilson was attempting to have two family members, Valerie and N’Crisha McCutchen, hire a possible hitman living in Orlando.

Police say cooperation of multiple agencies led to the successful interception of both women as they attempted to travel to Orlando to make the payment.

Warrants were obtained for all three people on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, police say.

Last month, Demetrius Wilson and N’Crisha McCutchen were arrested at the Bradford County Jail, where they were incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Valerie McCutchen surrendered to law enforcement on March 11 was booked into the Bradford County Jail, police say.