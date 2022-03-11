Three charged in Starke after alleged murder-for-hire plot goes south

Police say Demetrius Wilson was planning to kill a witness who was scheduled to testify against him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Starke after an alleged murder-for-hire plot went south.

The Starke Police Department says the investigation began when officers received information that a jail inmate, Demetrius Wilson, was planning to kill a witness who was scheduled to testify against him.

Police say, at the time, Wilson was incarcerated in the Bradford County Jail for his involvement in the July 2020 murder of Blake Williams.

SPD says Demetrius Wilson was attempting to have two family members, Valerie and N’Crisha McCutchen, hire a possible hitman living in Orlando.

Police say cooperation of multiple agencies led to the successful interception of both women as they attempted to travel to Orlando to make the payment.

Warrants were obtained for all three people on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, police say.

Police say on Thursday, Demetrius Wilson and N’Crisha McCutchen were arrested at the Bradford County Jail, where they were incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Valerie McCutchen surrendered to law enforcement on March 11 was booked into the Bradford County Jail, police say.