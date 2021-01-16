SJCSO searching for man accused of pulling on car doors to see if they were unlocked

Authorities said the person was observed in the area of Sixth Street and Maine Street in the Southwest District.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person they believe was involved in a recent incident that involved going around checking for unlocked vehicles.

Authorities said the person was observed in the area of Sixth Street and Maine Street in the Southwest District, pulling on doors of vehicles to see if they were unlocked.

During the incident, SJCSO said an older model Ford Explorer drove down the street, made a U-turn, parked and turned off the headlights.

Surveillance video shows the person coming from the direction of the vehicle riding a skateboard, SJCSO said.

Video also shows that the skateboard found in the victim’s yard appeared to be the same one the individual was holding during the incident.